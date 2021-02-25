Grant money to go to local museums in effort to boost tourism during pandemic

COVID-19 has caused significant financial hardships to non-profits through lack of fundraising, support and canceled grants.

Is set for saturday, may 29th.

Some local non-profits in terre haute are getting a financial boost.

"the wabash valley community foundation" presented checks to the "children's museum" and the "sheldon swope art museum".

The community foundation hopes this money will boost local tourism in light of "covid-19".

"both the swope and the children's museum are key attractions items for visitors and for tourism purposes... and with the new convention center coming, they're going to want some place for people to visit".

70-thousand dollars went to the "terre haute children's museum"... 15-thousand