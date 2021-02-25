Wasps deployed to tackle moths at Norfolk stately home

The National Trust has enlisted thousands of tiny helpers to tackle a moth problem in one of its stately homes.

No visitors and few staff at Norfolk's Blickling Hall during the pandemic have resulted in ideal living conditions for moths.

The creatures have been damaging carpets, clothes, tapestries and other valuable things made from wool or silk.

In a bid to solve the problem, the National Trust is set to deploy parasitic wasps at Blickling Hall.

Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn