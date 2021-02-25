US: Gruesome murders sends chill down the spine, man kills 3 people| Oneindia News

In a horrific incident that will send a chill down one's spine, a man in US has committed an unthinkable act.

A man accused of a triple murderin the US state of Oklahoma sliced one victim's heart from her body and cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims before attacking them.The suspect, Lawrence Paul Anderson, allegedly removed the organfrom the body of a neighbor he had stabbed to death.

He allegedly then brought the heart to his uncle's home where he cooked it and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife.

#Oklahoma #Horror #ManKillsThree