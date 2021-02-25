Parental lock, self classification of content among new rules for OTT platforms

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar during a press briefing on February 25 informed that the government has decided to have a 3-stair mechanism for OTT platforms. "OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details.

We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information," he added.

He further informed that OTT platforms should have a self-classification of content in 13+, 16+ and A categories and there has to be a mechanism of parental lock and ensuring compliance that children don't see that.