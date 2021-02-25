First lady Jill Biden sat down from the East Room at the White House for her first TV interview with Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
First lady Jill Biden has heart-to-heart with Kelly Clarkson in first solo TV interview
Credit: USA Today Entertainment (DomestiDuration: 00:57s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Kelly Clarkson Gets This Assurance From First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Over Healing From Divorce
AceShowbiz
-
Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on healing after a divorce: 'Things will get better'
Upworthy
-
Dr. Jill Biden Gives Kelly Clarkson Words of Encouragement About Divorce
TMZ.com
-
First Lady Jill Biden’s Divorce Advice for Kelly Clarkson
Extra
You might like
More coverage
Biden mourns 500,000 Americans who died of COVID-19
Reuters - Politics
The United States on Monday crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths just over a year since the coronavirus..