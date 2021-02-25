PM Modi pays tribute to MG Ramachandran & Jayalalithaa in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation key projects in Tamil Nadu, including the 2x500 mw Neyveli new thermal power plant, and laid the foundation stone for important initiatives in the state.

The prime minister also inaugurated virtually a 709 MW solar power project of NLCIL and over 4,000 tenements in Tiruppur, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, at an event attended by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

The prime minister also paid floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.