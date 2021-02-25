Laurel County Shooting GMK 022521

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says a victim is not cooperating with a shooting investigation.

Hospital vaccination sites.

#### the laurel county sheriff's office says a victim...is not cooperating with a shooting investigation.

It's new for you this morning.

Fs txt bullets:no shooting investigation laurel county -shortly after 4 a.m wednesday -brian r.

Smith s ... according to the sheriff-- a male was shot... off court road..

South of london early yesterday morning.

He says that was brian r.

Smith... he was air lifted to an area hospital for treatment.

Full mug:arrested alicia dawn mcgee alicia dawn mcgee.png &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; deputies say a woman at the scene...had outstanding charges unrelated to this incident.

She was arrested.

Police are still looking into the shooting.

####