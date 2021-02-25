Anita Franklin Remembered GMK 022521

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is remembering community activist, Anita Franklin.

The fayette county sheriff's office is remembering a community activtist...who died a year ago.

Anita franklin..strived to take on gun violence..in the city...ater the death of her son in 20-14..

White remembering anita franklin louisville the sheriff's office posting this video on facebook..

.in her memory..

It says her impact is felt strongly still in the community..

