Rochester sees recent spike in stolen packages

Then let the police department know so it's on their radar.

If you have a package stolen, you can potentially file a claim with the carrier.

The holiday season is way behind us... but that's not stopping thieves from stealing packages right off porches.

Several of them have been caught on camera in rochester in recent months.

Having a camera outside your home where packages are typically delivered will be your number one tool at preventing a package theft.

If that's not in your budget though... i have some other things you can do.

First... take a look at this.

These videos are recorded directly from the ring doorbell app from homeowners in rochester.

As you can see... people are stealing packages not just in the middle of the night... but also in broad day light.

To prevent this from happening... it's recommended you request that deliveries need a signature so the package will never be left unattended.

You can also have orders dropped off somewhere else

"*?

like with a friend or your place of work.

Rochester resident, tami greenslade, tells me several of her neighbors have had packages stolen.

Here's some advice she has "get to know your neighbors.

Ask them to go a grab your package.

Because even if you have a ring doorbell, sometimes they put the package in a different location.

So you could also leave a note in the delivery instructions to leave a box behind your home.

But again, just have someone who's able to stop by and pick up your package."

It's always a good idea that when you order something online... you keep the tracking number.

That way you can know exactly when your package will be delivered.

Then let the police department