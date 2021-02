The Royal Tenenbaums Movie (2001) - Danny Glover, Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Bill Murray, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Liuk

The Royal Tenenbaums Movie (2001) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The eccentric members of a dysfunctional family reluctantly gather under the same roof for various reasons.

Director: Wes Anderson Writers: Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson Stars: Danny Glover, Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Bill Murray, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, and Owen Wilson