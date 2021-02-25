Reopen Schools Bill 2/25/2021

A new bill has been introduced to require in-person instruction with at least a hybrid schedule by March 29th as part of a larger education bill.

It's been since october 27.

The kentucky house has passed a bill..that would require schools to reopen in-person by late march.

This comes a day after governor andy beshear..

Signed an order recommending schools allow in- person classes march first.

Fs img txt bullets:no bill to require in-person instruction kentucky school-classroom.jpg -in-person by ... under the bill--- districts would need to offer at least a hybrid schedule...of some in-person classes at least two days a week..and classes at least four days a week.

Up to five non- traditional instruction days would be available..with more for areas seeing more serious spread of covid-19.

The bill..would require in-person classes by march 29th.

It now moves to the senate...as part of a larger education bill.

### l3: abc 36 continuing coverage