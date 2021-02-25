Ishaan Khatter pens a sweet birthday wish for bade bhai Shahid Kapoor
Actor Shahid Kapoor turned 40 today.

His half brother Ishaan who shares a close bond with him took to Instagram to wish his "Bade Bhai" on his special day with some throwback pictures.

