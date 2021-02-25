Cute baby rhino takes quick nap in middle of the road

A safari group in South Africa encountered a mother and calf pair of white rhinos in this adorable sighting.

The sighting took place in Hluhluwe Imfolozi game reserve, on February 21, with the rhino calf wandering onto the road ahead of the group and lying on its side to rest.

The filmer commented: "We had been driving all day and it was about 36 degrees Celsius, we came across these two next to the road feeding.

The baby rhino then walked into the road and lay down for 4 minutes or so in front of our vehicle.

"So we just sat tight and waited.

She [the baby] didn't move... Then the mother rhino crossed the road to feed on the other side and clearly the baby rhino was so exhausted it walked to the right side of road and lay down again."