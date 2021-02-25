Enrolled Veterans to Receive Vaccine at St. Joseph VA Outpatient Clinic

Nearly 14 percent of the u.s. population has now recieved at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine .

But one group not yet in a priority category has been our u.s. veterans.

Kq2's madeline mcclain spoke to the v-a to find out what they are doing locally to make this happen.

<<the v-a is making it's way to st.

Joseph this weekend.

With plans to give the covid-19 vaccine to about 150 area veterans.joseph burks, va eastern kansas health spokesperson: "serving their nation, knowing what they sacrificed, this is the least we can do is to get a vaccine out to them and in the communities that they live."to date the va of eastern kansas health system has vaccinated more than 6500 veterans.joseph burks, va eastern kansas health spokesperson: "we have a long way to go.

We have 34,000+ enrolled veterans to get taken care of."and based on feedback about 50-60 percent of veterans are interested in getting the shot and the eastern kanas va thinks they can reach all of those in their system by july -- august.joseph burks, va eastern kansas health spokesperson: "there are veterans that have been driving 100-plus miles to get to our main clinic, i mean hospitals to get this vaccine that shows you how important it is to them.

Whatever is important to them is important to us."this weekend the local va will be running a covid vaccination clinic at the va on belt highway.joseph burks, va eastern kansas health spokesperson: "it's the first time that we are stepping outside of our large medical centers based on how this vaccine is supposed to be stored so this is a good day for us to come to st.

Joseph on saturday and to be able to vaccinate those veterans where they live and keep those older, vulnerable veterans from having to get on the road and driving.

Especially when we are having the winter conditions that we've seen over the last couple of weeks."

It's not open to just anyone.

And it's not for all veterans.

You have to be enrolled in va healthcare, 65 years and older, or have a qualifying health condition.joseph burks, va eastern kansas health spokesperson: "we are not just going to have walk-ins.

Again, every dose that we bring up to st.

Joe is going to be spoken for by an appointment."the va employees have been calling and texting eligible veterans since friday -- with at least 145 appointments already booked.if you have one of those spots -- the v-a says its yours and only yours so there's no need to come early.

Joseph burks, va eastern kansas health spokesperson: first sergeant always said be in formation on time and they were there 15-20 minutes early.

This is not the time to be early.

We are so detailed with the scheduling seeing minutes.

If they are early they are going to have to wait until their appointment time so to make this safe.

Be exactly get you in and get you out very, very quickly."

Reporting, kq2 news.