Overgrown sheep saved by shearing 35 kg massive fleece | Oneindia News

An overgrown stranded sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been rescued and shorn of his 35 kg massive fleece.

The sheep was found by a member of the public who contacted Edgar's Mission Farm.

Named as Baarack by the rescuers, the sheep was promptly shorn to save his life.

