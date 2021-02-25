St. Joseph police search for suspect wanted in shooting

Good evening, thanks for joining us, i'm bob cervera... new tonight -- st.

Joseph police are searching for a suspect wanted in shooting that left a woman fighting for her life.

Police are looking for this man -- michael hadden -- and issued the alert this afternoon.

Investigators say hadden is considered armed and dangerous, and is known to use drugs.

He's wanted in connection to last night's shooting near 11th and seneca streets in st.

Joseph.

That's where police say they found 25-year old, minda miller, lying on the ground.

Police say she was critically injured in the shooting and was taken to a hosptial with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who can help police find hadden is asked to call detectives at (816) 271-4763.