Parkview Mirro Center administers 50,000th covid-19 vaccine dose

More than 50,000 doses of the covid-19 vaccine have now made their way through the Parkview Mirro Center and into the community.

Chris mullooly.thanks for joining.the number of covid patients in indiana hospitals are at its lowest since mid september...and state officials say there isn't a backlog of vaccines from this months winter storms.this... as the parkview mirro center is celebrating a vaccination milestone today.

Fox 55's drew frey tells us why healthcare workers say 50 thousand doses is just the first step.

Track:50,000 doses of the covid-19 vaccine have now made their way through the parkview mirro center and into the community.michelle charles is proud of her clinic's progress.

Charles: "we have work to do, but we want to celebrate the journey, we want to celebrate how that we can participate in helping the community."

Standup: parkview administered that 50,000th dose just before 11:00 this morning, but they aren't stopping there, as they say more and more people register for the vaccine every day.and pharmacy manager heather kountouris is ready for more.kountouris: "this is just our first milestone, but we want to double that.

We want to triple that.

We're ready here at parkview to keep going, administering vaccines."

Of those 50,000 so far, vaccinator beth wolf is particularly proud of giving doses to those who have needed extra accommodations.wolf: "i wanted to be a part of something that was going to help the community, including people who would have a difficult time getting here otherwise."a retired nurse herself, wolf is excited to see how relieved people are to feel safe in the community once again.wolf: "usually, by the second shot, they say, 'well thank goodness, i made it to the second shot and i can relax,' and i've heard people say exactly that."the parkview healthcare workers say they don't plan to relax just yet, especially with hoosiers aged 60 and older now eligible for their vaccines.in fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

Parkview is regularly able to give around one thousand shots per day.

You can learn more about registering for a vaccine at our website w-f-f-t dot