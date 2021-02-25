'Cup of Joe' marks 6 years

A year since the pandemic was declared... meanwhile, the local business community celebrates a milestone.

celebrating the past while looking forward, that's how many local business leaders spent their wednesday morning.

They met near downtown for cup of joe, a weekly gathering of business owners in the community.

I feel so blessed to be able to be a part of the small business community and create jobs in our community which is so needed now and always of course.

While this particular meeting celebrates the group's sixth anniversary, much of the conversation involved how they all got through this past year.

If you asked me two years ago would we be having, what are your covid policies?

As such a big point of conversation in cup of joe i would kind of laugh obviously.

It's no surprise by now that the pandemic's impact has been far reaching, affecting business in ways unexpected.

Fantastic fidos we're so closely related to the travel industry with our dog boarding, that has been just painful really we were very fortunate to see some upside of covid in our business but others had to either close down or see challenges.

Everyone involved with the group seeing the need now more than ever to pivot going into the future i just think business looks different and i think it's so helpful as a business owner to learn from other business owners and hear their journey.

Relying on each other to see their way through the pandemic it helps to kinds see other businesses even if they're in a different industry have similar struggles or challenges to my business.

Hearing what other business owners are doing to stay alive during covid-19 and during these new practices has been so beneficial.

the "cup of joe" group meets every wednesday at the renovation church at 2nd and francis streets in st.