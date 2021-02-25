Fort Wayne Meijer pharmacy on Lima Road is vaccinating Hoosiers

A Meijer pharmacy in Fort Wayne has been vaccinating eligible people from Allen and surrounding counties over the past two days and plans to vaccinate more in the future.

Clinic hours.

Right now -- another location in fort wayne is opening up for vaccine doses the difference with this location...you can shop for groceries right before or after you get the shot.the meijer pharmacy on lima road has been vaccinating hoosiers over the past two days.meijer plans to open 63 more clinics at stores throughout the state.

The meijer on lima road gave out roughly one thousand doses this week.this is a part of the fedearl vaccine program..

And doesn't affect how many vaccines the state receives.clinic pharmacist sam champion says shes excited to reach as many people as possible.

Not just pharmacists excited..

But hoosiers receiving their doses.we spoke with dennis seegal right after he got his first vaccine dose.

He says he's already has plans when he's fully vaccinated... including going out to dinner, and maybe even visiting family in arizona.

Right now-- the lima road clinic doesn't know when their next shipment of doses will arrive.

To find a vaccination site near you... look at more indiana and ohio covid numbers... that information is at the top of our website at wfft dot com.