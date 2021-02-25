Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Dow Movers: BA, NKE

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 2 views
Dow Movers: BA, NKE
Dow Movers: BA, NKE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%.

Year to date, Nike has lost about 2.0% of its value.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%.

Year to date, Nike has lost about 2.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.5%.

Boeing is showing a gain of 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 1.2%, and Chevron, trading up 0.8% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: NKE, DIS

Dow Movers: NKE, DIS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..

Market News Video

You might like