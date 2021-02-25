Easy Spring Cleaning Tips

With so many nooks and crannies, cleaning your house from top to bottom can be an overwhelming task.

.

Organizing expert Jeffrey Phillip and 'Good Housekeeping' Institute Cleaning Lab director Carolyn Forte are here to help.

.

Here are 10 of their expert tips on how to tackle your home’s dirtiest and most forgotten spots.

.

1.

Stop more dirt from entering your house by using two doormats at the front door; one on the inside and one on the outside.

2.

Get rid of gross kitchen sink smells by running slivers of lemon rind and cold water through your garbage disposal.

3.

Toss drapes, curtains and throw pillows in the dryer for 15 minutes on the “air-only” cycle to freshen them up.

.

4.

Bring a bowl of water, lemon and vinegar to a boil in your microwave to steam clean any pesky stains.

.

5.

Rub a halved lemon against your cutting board to get rid of food stains and smells.

.

6.

Make stainless steel appliances sparkle by scrubbing them with a mixture of dish detergent and hot water.

7.

Organize your cluttered junk drawer with a nonslip liner and repurposed plates and bowls to store odds and ends.

.

8.

Freshen your shower drain by pouring a mixture of baking soda and table salt down it, followed by a cup of heated vinegar.

.

9.

Don’t forget to utilize your extendable duster by tackling ceiling fans, hanging lights, moldings and more.

.

10.

Quickly clean your child’s plastic toys by throwing them in the dishwater for a crystal or quick cycle, sans the heated dry