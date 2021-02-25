Sleepy Beauty Tips GDK 022521

Lyssa High talks with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang about the benefits of adding a nighttime skincare routine.

Board- certified dermatologist, dr. sheila farhang joins us to share why you'll want to add a nighttime body skincare routine to the one that you already do for your face.

Welcome to the show dr. farhang.

Dr. sheila farh...: hi, thanks so much for having me.

Speaker 1: well, and thank you for being here.

You know what?

I've been really thinking about this lately, so i'm so glad that we're having this interview today.

I do do a nighttime facial routine with my skincare, but i don't focus on the rest of my skin on my body.

So first of all, we all know that sleep is very important for our health, but it's also important for healthy skin.

Tell us about this.

Dr. sheila farh...: you know, you're absolutely right.

Sleep is super important because that's when our body is repairing itself.

So not only our muscles, or our brain, but our skin as well.

And as you mentioned, we all kind of have... you're not alone in the fact that a lot of us are focusing on our skincare routine just for our face, but not for our body.

So the olay body wash with retinol is a new product that just came out, and what's great is you can actually incorporate this in your nighttime routine so you can get the st moisturizes and renews the skin.

Speaker 1: what can help nourish and repair the body's skin moisture barrier during sleep?

Dr. sheila farh...: so hydration is key, and not only as drinking water and hydrating our body, but also hydrating our skin.

So finding the right products with these formulations that help with skin hydration, as well as transforming the skin from dry, dull skin to bright, smoother skin as this body wash and rinse-off body conditioner does, is great.

What's wonderful is it has been shown to improve skin by three times better than other leading body washes.

Speaker 1: now, how are the olay cleansing and renewing nighttime body wash and the nighttime rinse-off body conditioner with retinol, how are they different from other products?

Dr. sheila farh...: so moisturization is key as maybe you are familiar with retinol in your facial skincare products.

Incorporating into a body routine, olay has been in the skincare game for decades and they really know skin health really well.

So the vitamin b3 formulation really helps with skin nourishing and then adding the retinol in there, you get a skin care premium ingredient for your whole body.

Speaker 1: and can they be used on all skin types?

And how soon can you expect to see results with it?

Dr. sheila farh...: it's a great question.

All skin types can use it from dry, combination to oily skin.

I would recommend if you do have a skin issue to consult your doctor before starting any new product.

And all it takes is two weeks, really.

I do recommend incorporating this into just your routine.

So you use it daily and you really don't have to think about it, just like your facial skincare routine.

Speaker 1: and where can people go for more information?

Dr. sheila farh...: for more info people can go to olay.com.

Speaker 1: well, dr farhang, thank you so much for being here, and coming to my rescue for my dry skin.

I can't wait to try it.

Thanks again.

Dr. sheila farh...: