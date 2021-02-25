Indiana clamps down on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, clinics

Without enough vaccine for all Hoosiers, state health health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that officials are stressing adherence to the state’s vaccine rollout plan that bases shot eligibility on age, rather than moving up teachers and other essential workers as other states have done.

This week indiana is expecting two hundred 47- thousand doses of pfizer and moderna vaccines.the shipment includes both first and second doses.next week the state expects to receive two hundred 67-thousand vaccines.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

15 thousand seven hundred and 14 first doses have been administered... and 22 thousand nine hundred 69 are now fully vaccinated.

The total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 920 thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is over 482 thousand.

Indiana will no longer administer covid-19 vaccines to people who live outside the state.

Initially indiana offered the vaccine to people who lived in other states but worked in indiana.this was to ensure all health care workers and first responders were vaccinated.weaver says most... if not everyone..

Who has done this has been vaccinated.

You will need to provide proof of residency.

However... if you live out of state and started the vaccination process,