Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 658,043; 12,039 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which brings the total to 658,043 people.

Around our area...allen county adding 62 cases.

Defiance adds 12 cases and one death.elkhart adds 30 cases.

Huntington adds 11.

Noble adds eight.steuben adds four.

Wabash adds eight.whitley adds 10 cases.

Nearly one point nine million appointments have been scheduled since indiana began offering vaccine in december.

Here's a breakdown of vaccinations in indiana.69 percent of hoosiers age 80 and older have been vaccinated or schedule an appointment.70 percent of people ages 70 to 79 have received their vaccines.

63 percent between the age 60 and 65 and 38 percent among people ages 60 to 64.

