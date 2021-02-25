Nasdaq 100 Movers: ANSS, MRNA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.7%.

Year to date, Moderna registers a 53.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ansys, trading down 6.8%.

Ansys is lower by about 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 4.0%, and T-Mobile, trading up 2.6% on the day.