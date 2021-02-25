Blackout4Ed teachers across the state still fight for help

Wednesday, across Indiana, teachers wore all black to drum up attention from local and state leaders.

"when you choose to not vote for public schools than you're choosing for your community not to grow" teachers are taking a stand and wanting to get their voices heard!

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

Across indiana... public school hallways were filled with educators dressed in all black.

It's a way for them to take a stand against what's happening when it comes to legislation.

News 10's sarah lehman is live in our newsroom.

She has more from a local teacher about why they're taking a stand and what you should know to help.

Today -- across the state of indiana teachers wore black.

As they work to get help from local and state legislators to help public schooling.

It's a stark difference from the bright red they've worn in the past!

Over the past several years -- teachers across indiana have promoted red for ed.

A way to get attention from legislators and local leaders to put funding back into public schools... and support public school teachers.

They would wear red a certain day of the week... rally in front of state houses in a sea of red..

And write and call local legislators.

Now -- across the state they are taking a different approach to the movement.

"going from that bright red to this black, shows a mourning for what is happening.

/// that black just symbolizes where teachers are."

They call it blackout for ed.

Jodie buckallew is a special education teacher at lost creek elementary.

She says the feeling in school wednesday was one of mourning "it's almost a sober feeling that we're still not being heard and what further action do we need for our legislators to listen" she says this frustration comes after years of getting losing funding... bills making it harder for teachers to bargain their salaries and benefits... and the lack of priority to get teachers a covid 19 vaccine..

Buckallew says any state or local leader who is voting against public schools is voting against their community.

"when over 90 percent of indianas eligible students k through 12 attend public schools and you are not willing to fully fund them then you're not willing to help your community grow."

Buckallew says you can help by reaching out to local legislators and voicing your opposition.

We'll link you to more over on our website that's wthi tv dot com.

Reporting live in the newsroom.

I'm sarah lehman news 10., back to you.