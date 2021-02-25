Residents of South Jakarta were seen casting their nets in the Indonesian capital with some catching fish that resembled a carp.
Ja-CARP-a! Residents in Indonesian capital catch fish during flooding
Residents of South Jakarta were seen casting their nets in the Indonesian capital with some catching fish that resembled a carp.
Footage filmed on Thursday (February 25) shows the flood-hit streets of the Pasar Minggu district as one man is seen with a net next to a drain with multiple fish caught.
Additional shots show a large heavy good vehicle drive through the deluged streets as workers watch on.