Ja-CARP-a! Residents in Indonesian capital catch fish during flooding

Residents of South Jakarta were seen casting their nets in the Indonesian capital with some catching fish that resembled a carp.

Footage filmed on Thursday (February 25) shows the flood-hit streets of the Pasar Minggu district as one man is seen with a net next to a drain with multiple fish caught.

Additional shots show a large heavy good vehicle drive through the deluged streets as workers watch on.