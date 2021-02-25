Madison County Covid Inpatients

The state since october!

Not only have hospitalizations declined, but new cases as well.

Some health experts attribute that to vaccinations!

Pat, marie - right now, there's 54 covid inpatients here at huntsville hospital and of that 54, only 8 are on a ventilator.

Officials say all the precautions they've been preaching are working and with the weather getting better, more time outside can only help stop the spread.

Crestwood medical center c-e-o dr. pam hudson says madison county is seeing its lowest covid inpatient totals since july!

But she doubts the numbers are low because of vaccination only.

Right now, only about 10% of the community is fully vaccinated.

She says it's also possible immunity is increasing.

Dr. hudson estimates about 20% of the community could be immune because of either vaccination or prior infection.

State-wide, the positivity rate is j9.4% - that's the lowest it's been since october.

Another low since then?

Hospitalizations.

Right now, the state has 773 people hospitalized because of the virus.