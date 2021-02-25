GameStop Shares Surge Again in Premarket Trading

GameStop Shares Surge Again in Premarket Trading .

On Feb.

25, the stock climbed over 70% before markets opened.

This climb is on top of the additional 103.9% increase the stock saw by market close the day before.

.

On Feb.

23, it was announced that GameStop Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell will be resigning by March 26.

Many speculate that Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen may take his place.

This prompted investors to buy up more shares as they suspect GameStop is making a play at securing its place in digital commerce.

WallStreetBets Redditors welcomed the news, as they had a hand in January's skyrocketing share prices via a short-squeeze on hedge funds