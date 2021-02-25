Indicted For Money Stealing Scheme

Happening today, the athens city schools board of education will hold a special meeting to address the federal indictment against former employees in the district.

That's after the school district put one of its employees on administrative leave until further notice.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli is live for us in athens this morning with how the school district is responding.

The board of education will meet here to address that federal indictment.

The district said its community was shocked and concerned after finding out about the investigation, and put one of their employees on administrative leave dr. rick carter is one of 6 people named on the indictment.

He is accused being part of a scheme to steal around 7 million dollars in state and federal education funds.

Dr. carter was the coordinator of virtual programs at the time of the crime in 2016.

He is being put on paid administrative leave because of the tenure law.

Carter gets paid 123 thousand dollars a year.

The school district said its worked with the department of justice for months, and plan to continue to work with federal officials and the state department of education on the case.

The meeting this morning is open to the public.

I plan to be at the meeting this and will bring you udates.

Live in athens, sophia