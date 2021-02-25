What you need to know: Feb. 25

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Thursday, Feb.

This morning's breaking news - oroville fire put out a fire this morning in north oroville at evanswood circle.

A battalion chief reports the family was home when the fire started in the garage.

The cause is still under investigation.

The red cross is now finding temporary housing for the family.

Action news now is working to learn more details - after a car hit and killed a woman.

It happened wednesday evening in redding - at the intersection of hartnell and victor avenues.

Police say the woman was not using the cross walk, investigator say that driver was going the speed limit and could not avoid the woman.

She died a short time later at the hospital.

Redding police say drugs nor alcohol played a role.

New developments in the cornavirus pandemic.

Our state - the first in the country to surpass - 50- thousand deaths!

This new number... just one day after the u.s. recorded a half-million deaths.

Johns hopkins university tracks the numbers - and confirms the nbc news tally.

It took 10 months for california to hit 25-thousand deaths on new years eve...but now less than two months to*doubl* that number.

### one local county health department now has an additional shipment of vaccine.

Glenn county reports getting the shipment - after delays caused from winter weather.

That county is holding*second dos* clinics this week.

We checked - and all of those are at capacity.

The county's next round of first does clinics are set for next month.

The state has provided more personnel to help with vaccine administration.## # happening today... a trial date is expected to be set for a man charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of a mohter of four.

James earl watkins is scheduled for an 8:30-am hearing a juvenile at the time... he is accused in the 1995 death of christine munro - killed while jogging on the south sacramento river trail.

Officers say advancements in d-n-a technology helped crack this cold case ... back open.### a new round of accusations of 'neglect' - for those at the helm of utility giant - p.g.

& e.

A trust representing more than 80- thousand wildfires victims has filed suit against nearly two dozen former executives and board members.

The complaint - is an off-shoot of the 13.5 billion dollar settlement p-g-&- e reached with wildfire victims. investigators determined pg&e's equipment sparked the fires in question.

Camp fire victims are included in that settlement.

### an immigration fight is also emerging here in our state.... california democrats are proposing a bill to close a loop hole that allows prisons to cooperate with federal immigration.

This bill was introduced after the deportation of a california prisoner who fought in last summer's record- breaking wildfires.

Governor newsom vetoed a similar bill in