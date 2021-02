Tuesdays & Fridays Actor Anmol Dhillon Reveals How Hrithik Roshan Inspired Him To Become An Actor

Anmol Dhillon, the new star kid on the block, recently began his journey in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays & Fridays.

In an exclusive chat with Desimartini he opened up about his debut film, nepotism and how Hrithik Roshan inspired him to become an actor.