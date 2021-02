Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad

This car seat gadget protects your personal items from getting lost

As seen on Shark Tank, the Drop Stop is a must-have for your vehicle.

It prevents valuables from falling down your seat, so you won’t have to worry about fishing them out.

It’ll catch just about anything from smartphones to loose change, food and keys.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

