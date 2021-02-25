Stage star Sydney Devine receives final round of applause at funeral

Entertainer Sydney Devine gathered a final round of applause as his funeral cortege stopped outside the Gaiety Theatre in Ayr, Scotland.Fans lined the streets to pay tribute to the singer who died earlier this month aged 81, having been admitted to hospital with an undisclosed illness.
Scots showbiz legend Sydney Devine laid to rest with final round of applause
