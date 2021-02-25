Skip to main content
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Thursday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Semiconductors

In trading on Thursday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of LGI Homes, off about 5.1% and shares of Topbuild down about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Sitime, trading lower by about 9.2% and Photronics, trading lower by about 7%.

