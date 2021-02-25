Free Alabama College Application Week ends Friday

Happening now.

Its free alabama college application week!

Time is running out for you to save money when applying to colleges an universities across the state!

Take a look at your screen.

These are just some of the schools participating.

School officials say now is the best time to take advantage of the opportunity, because the pandemic has made it hard on some famiies.

Keith trawick, supervisor of student services for madison co.

Schools: "each college application could cost you 20 to 50 dollars depending on where you are trying to apply to.

For the most part, that's not a super large burden on a lot of families, but for some families it is."

Students need to get their applications into schools by friday for the application fees to be waived.

If students need help, they should contact