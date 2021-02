25-Minute Butt Workout | SELF

Fitness instructors LaToya and Julius guide us in a 25-minute butt workout and warm-up focusing on stretching your legs and opening up your hips, including both standard and modified versions of each exercise.

This workout consists of single-leg deadlifts, fire hydrants, curtsy lunges, sumo squats, pulse squats, and more—all movements your can do with no equipment right at home!

Grab some water and a towel and get ready to sweat!

*Special thanks to the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel*