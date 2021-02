First Lady Jill Biden offered advice to talk show host Kelly Clarkson during a recent TV appearance, telling her "over time you heal" from a divorce and that if she hadn't gotten divorced, she never would have met her husband, President Joe Biden..

Dr. Biden told Clarkson, who is also divorced, that she will heal over time.

"... if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better and, you know, I look back on it now and I think, you know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe.

I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now.

So I really think things happen for the best," Biden said.

The interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" also covered education, the pandemic, military families and cancer research.

The interview will air on Thursday (February 25).