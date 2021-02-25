Post Malone Celebrates Pokémon Day by Covering Hootie and the Blowfish

Malone is set to perform at Pokémon Day's 25th anniversary virtual concert on Saturday, Feb.

27.

In celebration of the event, the musician released his own rendition of Hootie and the Blowfish's 90s anthem, "Only Wanna Be With You.".

The "Pokémon 25 Version" of the song is more synth-heavy than the original version.

Malone will perform the song during the virtual event.

Viewers can tune in for free on Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary website as well as the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels.

It starts at 7 p.m.

EST