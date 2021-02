Credit: In the Know: Finds

Danessa Myricks creates looks for celebrities and for all of us

Danessa Myricks pours her heart and soul into each product that her brand puts out.

Shop tons of palettes and shades, all at great prices!Shop here:https://fave.co/3pVR3rBOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.