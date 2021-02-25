Biden Lifts Trump's Ban on Certain Immigrant Visas

In April of 2020, former President Donald Trump enacted restrictions intended to keep immigrants from taking jobs away from American workers amid the pandemic.

Visas and green cards for many immigrants were frozen as a result.

On Feb.

24, President Biden revoked the restrictions.

It harms the United States, including by preventing certain family members of United States citizens and lawful permanent residents from joining their families here, President Joe Biden, via statement.

It also harms industries in the United States that utilize talent from around the world, President Joe Biden, via statement.

But another set of immigration restrictions affecting H-1B visas remains in place.

Those restrictions will expire on March 31 as originally planned by the Trump administration