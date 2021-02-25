Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 2, 2021

One year of COVID-19 approaching in Mississippi

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
March 11 will mark the one-year anniversary of when Mississippi recorded its first coronavirus case.

Will mark the one year anniversary that mississippi recorded its first coronavirus case.

Reeves said the pandemic put stress on the hospital system.

He said some hospitals had as many as 14-patients in hospital beds.

Therefore creating executive orders to alleviate the stress.

But with cases and hospitalizations trending down.... the governor is looking at easing restrictions it is not going to be our responsibility or government's responsibility to keep every single person from getting covid we can no more accomplished that.

And we can keep every single recipient from getting the flu getting the flu..

."

Reeves, (r) ms 07-13 ) reeves said every single individual that is concerned about getting coronavirus going forward, needs to protect themselves and protect their family.

Wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands

