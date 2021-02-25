Latest coronavirus report in Alabama - Thursday

Latest Alabama COVID-19 report - Feb. 8
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
Feb. 8, 2021
Where the state reported 890 new coronavirus cases.
That puts the pandemic total past 491- thousand.
The alabama department of public health also reported 87 new deaths.
Alabama's death toll from the coronavirus is moving past 98- hundred.
And when we look at our local alabama counties franklin county still leads the area with more than 39-hundred cases meanwhile lamar county reported the lowest number of cases with more than 13-hundred meanwhile, alabama
