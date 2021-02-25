Skip to main content
Latest coronavirus report in Alabama - Thursday

Feb. 25, 2021

Where the state reported 890 new coronavirus cases.

That puts the pandemic total past 491- thousand.

The alabama department of public health also reported 87 new deaths.

Alabama's death toll from the coronavirus is moving past 98- hundred.

And when we look at our local alabama counties franklin county still leads the area with more than 39-hundred cases meanwhile lamar county reported the lowest number of cases with more than 13-hundred meanwhile, alabama

