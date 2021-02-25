Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot, French Bulldogs Stolen

The singer’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen on Feb.

24.

Gaga's dog walker was approached by at least one gunman and shot while walking three of her dogs.

One dog ran away but was later found.

According to TMZ, the dog walker was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Gaga, who is currently in Italy, is offering a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.

Founder of SNORT Rescue Tara Bruno says French bulldogs are among the most stolen breeds.

The motive is resale.

Thieves know they can get a couple thousand dollars for them, Tara Bruno, via 'People'