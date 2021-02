Kerala Assembly polls: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan joins BJP

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala's Malappuram on February 25.

He joined BJP in a public meeting at Changaramkulam town in Ponnani taluk of Malappuram district.

E Sreedharan joined the party in presence of Union Minister of State (MoS-I/C) in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh.

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan on February 18 announced that he will join the BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.