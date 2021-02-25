Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Shot, Wounded In Hollywood; 2 French Bulldogs Stolen

A man was shot and wounded while walking singer Lady Gaga's dogs on a Hollywood street Wednesday night, and two of her French bulldogs were then stolen.
Tina Patel reports.
Lady Gaga's dogwalker was shot in the chest four times on Wednesday night, according to reports, and two of the singer's bulldogs..