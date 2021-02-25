Family escapes overnight garage fire in Oroville, 2 cats dead

Fire crews put out a house fire Thursday morning in north Oroville at Evanswood Circle.

Escaped with their lives after flames broke out inside their home.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in oroville... jafet where exactly did this happen?

Julia... the fire broke out inside a duplex here on evanwoods circle.

The flames destroyed the garage and killed two cats.

Take a look at the damage.

Firefighters tell me the fire broke out just after 2- thirty this morning.

When crews arrived it only took them around 10 minutes to knock down the flames.

I spoke with battalion chief who tells me despite the destruction there is hope for the family.

"it's actually very unfortunate that the residents are going to get displaced but all of their belongings other than smoke damage are still intact inside of the house.

They did lose somethings inside of the garage all in all this could have been a lot worse."

Don't believe they were stuck.

" ruiz also tells me the fire did not damage the living area of the home... but the garage is a loss.

He good news is that nobody got hurt by the flames.

Live in oroville jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

The red cross is helping to find a temporary home for the family.##