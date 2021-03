The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ - Official "Honor" Trailer

Check out the official "Honor" trailer for the Disney+ superhero TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, directed by Kari Skogland.

It stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Release Date: March 19, 2021 on Disney+ After you watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier let us know your review.

