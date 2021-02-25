What are hate crimes? An informative look at what they are and why they are on the rise

Hate crimes are on the rise against communities of color.
In 2019, they reached their highest level in more than a decade.
Here’s why.
Hate crimes are on the rise against communities of color.
In 2019, they reached their highest level in more than a decade.
Here’s why.
With anti-Asian crimes on the rise across the country, New York City is launching a campaign to help combat hate in the five..
"The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside," the actress previously said about the..