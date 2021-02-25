The head of Mississippi’s prison system says he has started an internal investigation into the death of an inmate.
Internal investigation underway after inmate death at Central MS Correctional Center
- - the head of mississippi's priso- system says he has- started an internal - investigation into the death of- an inmate.- ronald frederick apgar died - friday at central - mississippi correctional- facility.
- he was 39 years old.- corrections commissioner burl - cain says an employee at the- front gate of the prison has- been banned, and officials are- investigating the response time- to apgar's death.
- he says results will be turned- over to the rankin county - district attorney.- apgar was serving 12 years for- grand larceny and - false pretense after being- sentenced in 2018 in harrison - county.
- the department of corrections - says at least 16 mississippi- inmates